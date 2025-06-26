  • Services

University of Galway student Seán Casey from Carna gets CLS prize for academic achievement

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway student Seán Casey from Carna has won the CLS prize for academic achievement

The prize is for Best Overall Academic Performance in the Irish language stream in the Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology at the University

Seán Casey earned First Class Honours in his first-year exams and was recognised for his outstanding results across a range of subjects

The award is sponsored by Clinical Laboratory Solutions which was founded in Ros Muc

