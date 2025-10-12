  • Services

University of Galway Student led projects win awards at ENLIGHT European University Alliance

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two student-led projects at the University of Galway have won top prizes for sustainability and diversity and inclusion as part of the ENLIGHT European University Alliance.

The awards were announced at this year’s ENLIGHT Teaching and Learning Conference in recognition of outstanding initiatives led by students that demonstrate impact, innovation, and alignment with ENLIGHT’s core pillars.

The University of Galway is one of 10 research-intensive universities in the ENLIGHT European university alliance which was formed in 2020 with a shared aim to transform the way global challenges are addressed and to empower students, teachers and researchers to deal with complex sustainability issues.

In the Sustainability category, Adam Mullins of University of Galway Students’ Union was awarded first place for SPÉIR – SU Pantry – Students’ Union.

The initiative is a system where food, which is surplus, in damaged packaging, end of line or near sell by or use dates, is collected through FoodCloud and distributed to students at the University instead of being dumped.

In the Diversity and Inclusion category, Galway’s Active* Champions project was awarded first place.

Judges highlighted the project’s peer-education approach and its impressive impact in addressing key challenges around inclusion and awareness, emphasising that “we can never have enough initiatives that highlight these issues.”

The award was accepted by postgraduate student María José Hun on behalf of a dedicated team of Active* Champions who are a network of student peer educators and leaders for initiatives on ending sexual violence and harassment, consent, sexual health and well-being, and active bystander skills.

The Active* Champions initiative is led by the Office of the VP Equality Diversity and Inclusion.

The juries, comprised of sustainability and inclusion professionals from all ENLIGHT partners and is supported by the Government and the European Commission.

