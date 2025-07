This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A University of Galway spin-out company has launched an A-I employee wellbeing platform.

Lua Health has created the artificial intelligence platform which it claims is able to detect if employees are starting to struggle.

It does this by analysing what they write in workplace communication platforms, and identifying early signs of stress or burnout.

The company says the platform is fully compliant with GDPR and is also completely anonymous.