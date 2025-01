This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A University of Galway’s spin-out is collaborating with the European Space Agency.

‘Aquila Bioscience ‘is dedicated to developing technologies to ensure safer space exploration.

The unique conditions of space-flight can pose risks to health, which can lead to illness and infections.

Professer Lokesh Joshi from Aquila Bioscience explains the role their technology can play in safer space travel: