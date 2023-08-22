University of Galway spent over €83,000 on business class trips since 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has spent over 83 thousand euro on business class trips around the world since 2021.

Freedom of Information figures released to the Irish Examinar have revealed it’s the third-highest spend on such trips from an Irish university in the past two years.

UCD had the highest spend at almost 444 thousand euro, with Trinity in second place with a spend of over 166 thousand euro.

The paper reports seven Irish universities spent nearly 850,000 euro since 2021 to fly staff to the likes of Philadelphia, Dallas, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Hong Kong.