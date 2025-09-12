  • Services

Services

University of Galway spearheads course to encourage sustainable workplaces

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

University of Galway spearheads course to encourage sustainable workplaces
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway is spearheading the development of a new ten-week course to encourage sustainable work practices.

The new micro-credential programme is aimed at those already working in labs across the medtech, science and research sectors.

The course, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of laboratory practices, will take in its first students next month (October)

The deadline to apply is next Thursday September 18th

University of Galway professor Dr Una FitzGerald, explains what’ll be covered

More like this:
no_space
Women & Diversity mini film festival in Gort this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new 'Women & Diversity' mini film festival will...

no_space
Thousands to attend major jobs expo in city this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands are expected to attend a major jobs expo in...

no_space
Green light for new School of Medicine at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been approved for a new Schoo...

no_space
Local MEP questions alleged Meta suppression of child safety research

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is questioning the alleged suppression of...

no_space
City planners order Dean Hotel to close rooftop outdoor seating

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity planners have ordered the Dean Hotel at Bohermor...

no_space
Retail and apartments to replace former Spiddal hotel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given for plans to demolish a...

no_space
Local MEP questions alleged Meta supression of child safety research

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is questioning the alleged suppression of...

no_space
Local MEP questions alleged Meta surpression of child safety research

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is questioning the alleged suppression of...

no_space
Hundreds expected for two-day Irish Road Hauliers conference in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHundreds are expected to gather in Salthill over the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up