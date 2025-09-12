University of Galway spearheads course to encourage sustainable workplaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway is spearheading the development of a new ten-week course to encourage sustainable work practices.

The new micro-credential programme is aimed at those already working in labs across the medtech, science and research sectors.

The course, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of laboratory practices, will take in its first students next month (October)

The deadline to apply is next Thursday September 18th

University of Galway professor Dr Una FitzGerald, explains what’ll be covered