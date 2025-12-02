University of Galway signs academic agreement with Ukraine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has today signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian Government.

The agreement confirms the university as a partner in the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies.

The international initiative aims to strengthen academic cooperation and combat disinformation threatening Europe amid the ongoing Russia invasion.

Focus areas include media literacy, public communication, democratic resilience and the rule of law.

The memorandum was signed in Dublin today, at a meeting hosted by First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.