University of Galway seeks Gaeltacht families for multilingual study

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is seeking families living in Gaeltacht areas to take part in a study focusing on multilingual households.

It aims to gather insights from people, to help inform better policy and supports for an increasingly multilingual Ireland.

Researchers are interested in particular in hearing from families raising children with languages other than Irish or English.

‘Gaeltacht Families and Multilingualism’ is led by researchers in the University’s School of Education.

It aims to explore how families navigate everyday multilingual life in Irish-speaking communities.

Participation in the study is fully confidential, and interviews can be arranged to suit each family’s availability.

To find out more or to take part, please email gaelfam@universityofgalway.ie.