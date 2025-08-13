University of Galway says 'bilingual status' is key priority as Sinn Féin seeks meeting with new President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway says its bilingual status is a key priority, and the role of President has responsibility to promote the Irish language.

It comes after Sinn Féin spokesperson for An Ghaeilge, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh requested a meeting with the new President of the university.

Professor David J Burn, from the UK, was last week announced as the new President of the University

Deputy Ó Snodaigh, feels that a President without Irish is a step backwards for the university.

The previous president Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, who was appointed in 2018, was fluent in Irish

However, a spokesperson for the University says since 2017, there has been no explicit requirement for its president to be an Irish speaker.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Ó Snodaigh says he wants to ensure the promotion of the Irish language remains a priority