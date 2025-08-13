  • Services

University of Galway says 'bilingual status' is key priority as Sinn Féin seeks meeting with new President

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway says its bilingual status is a key priority, and the role of President has responsibility to promote the Irish language.

It comes after Sinn Féin spokesperson for An Ghaeilge, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh requested a meeting with the new President of the university.

Professor David J Burn, from the UK, was last week announced as the new President of the University

Deputy Ó Snodaigh, feels that a President without Irish is a step backwards for the university.

The previous president Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, who was appointed in 2018, was fluent in Irish

However, a spokesperson for the University says since 2017, there has been no explicit requirement for its president to be an Irish speaker.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Ó Snodaigh says he wants to ensure the promotion of the Irish language remains a priority

