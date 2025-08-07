University of Galway researchers shed light on rare ocean mixing in Arctic waters

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Researchers at University of Galway have shed light on rare ocean mixing in Arctic waters – and its role in climate change

The team undertook an expedition to the Greenland Sea, in the Marine Institute research vessel, the Celtic Explorer.

The team focused on a phenomenon known as cabbeling – which occurs when two water masses with different temperatures and salinities, but the same density, mix together.

And when that happens, the result is a denser mix, that sinks, triggering turbulence and vertical mixing.

The team made detailed observations of the process using a specialist high-tech robotic instrument that made repeated dives.

They say the results will improve scientists understanding of cabbeling, and its possible role in models of sea surface warming and Arctic ice melt.