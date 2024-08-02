University of Galway researchers record unprecedented shrinkage of Andean glaciers
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway researchers have recorded unprecedented levels of shrinkage in the Andean glaciers.
The research expedition, led by Boston College, is a collaboration with colleges and institutes from all over the world, including the University of Galway.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The findings show the Andean glaciers have retreated to their lowest level in almost 12,000 years.
Researchers are using cutting edge technology to measure cosmic radiation to assess how long bedrock has been exposed to the atmosphere.
University of Galway’s Dr. Gordon Bromley, co-author of the study, says these findings affect people all over the world.
The post University of Galway researchers record unprecedented shrinkage of Andean glaciers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Additional practice staff working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend
The HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend t...
Medical invention by Salthill man recognised at European awards
A Galway student has been recognised at the 2024 European Seeds of the Future awards in Rome for ...
Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare
Frustration is growing over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare. The pipe, betw...
Over €1.2m for Galway through Community Development Fund
Over €1.2m has been awarded to Galway under the latest around of the Community Development Fund. ...
Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year
Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner has been selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tral...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict p...
Galway fail to take chances in a low scoring showdown
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha THIS one is going to linger for a while. Galway had a glorious chance ...
Ireland on Silk runs at PorterShed
Ireland on Silk, a new Galway-based visual art brand that captures original artwork on pure silk ...
Galway had to ‘dig it out’ in a narrow victory over Tipperary
By Eanna O’Reilly FOLLOWING Galway’s dramatic victory over Tipperary in Saturday’s All-Ireland...