University of Galway researchers record unprecedented shrinkage of Andean glaciers

University of Galway researchers have recorded unprecedented levels of shrinkage in the Andean glaciers.

The research expedition, led by Boston College, is a collaboration with colleges and institutes from all over the world, including the University of Galway.





The findings show the Andean glaciers have retreated to their lowest level in almost 12,000 years.

Researchers are using cutting edge technology to measure cosmic radiation to assess how long bedrock has been exposed to the atmosphere.

University of Galway’s Dr. Gordon Bromley, co-author of the study, says these findings affect people all over the world.

