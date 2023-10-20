  • Services

University of Galway research reveals half a million people in Ireland live with osteoporosis

Published:

University of Galway research reveals half a million people in Ireland live with osteoporosis
Research lead by the University of Galway has revealed that up to half a million people in Ireland live with osteoporosis

The international research team is highlighting the scale of both the patient and economic burden of what’s described as a silent health crisis


The study also found the number of osteoporosis-related deaths in Ireland is similar to, or greater than, the number of COVID-19 related deaths

The research, which incorporates 20 years of data, is being released to coincide with World Osteoporosis Day today (20/10)

Professor of Medicine at the university, John Carey, says osteoporosis can affect people of all ages:

