University of Galway releases statement following death of student in Bushypark crash

Published:

The University of Galway has released a statement following the death of one of its students in a road accident in Bushypark on Monday.

Pre-med student Cormac Kinsella from Ballon in Carlow was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and car fire that occurred along the N59 near Killeen House.


The university is extending a range of supports for those affected.

Cormac is survived by his parents Michael and Aisling and his brother and three sisters.

Sarah Slevin has more:

