University of Galway professor wins inaugural award for work in childrens rights

A University of Galway professor has won an inaugural award for his work and achievements in the field of children’s rights.

Professor Pat Dolan was presented with the medal of the Maria Grezegorzewska University at the 11th UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre Conference.





His work focuses on empathy in education and children that experience social exclusion, adversity and mental health challenges.

He also published ‘The Empathy Book of Ireland’ alongside other professors in 2022, which was edited by the centre’s patron, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Dolan says the medal is a great honour for the university:

