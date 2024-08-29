  • Services

Services

University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards

Published:

University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards
Share story:

University of Galway Professor Martin Glavin has been named one of the world’s top Thought Leaders at the 2024 International Business Awards.

The Turloughmore native claimed bronze in the Government and Non-Profit category for his work on road safety.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Professor Glavin, with the help of software research centre Lero, focuses his research on how autonomous vehicles and AI can reduce road injuries.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Glavin says his research is worth it – even if only one life is saved.

The post University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway artist shortlisted for AIB Young Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland

A young Galway artist has been shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize at the National Galle...

no_space
Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away

Gaillimh le Gaeilge is paying tribute its former director Seán Stewart of Stewart Construction fo...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in S...

no_space
University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today

The University of Galway will play host to a free astronomy talk later today The event is part of...

no_space
Official launch of Inis Mór’s new ambulance to take place next week

A new ambulance is to be launched on the Aran Island of Inis Mór next week. The event will also m...

no_space
Galway author features in list of ‘dynamic and exciting’ fiction writers

A Galway author has been named in the ‘New Voices 20 Best New Irish Writers’ list. Colin Walsh, a...

no_space
Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam

The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning. Ar...

no_space
Former Kerry Group executive and Galway-native Frank Hayes dies after short illness

Kerry Group’s former global head of corporate affairs, Frank Hayes, from Galway, has died at the ...

no_space
Eamon O’Cuiv to be special guest at Galway Rural Development 30th anniversay event in Athenry

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv is to be the special guest later today at Galway Rural Developm...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up