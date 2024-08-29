University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards

University of Galway Professor Martin Glavin has been named one of the world’s top Thought Leaders at the 2024 International Business Awards.

The Turloughmore native claimed bronze in the Government and Non-Profit category for his work on road safety.





Professor Glavin, with the help of software research centre Lero, focuses his research on how autonomous vehicles and AI can reduce road injuries.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Glavin says his research is worth it – even if only one life is saved.

