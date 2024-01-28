University of Galway Professor is new Chair of National Museum of Ireland board
A University of Galway professor has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of the National Museum of Ireland.
Professor Cathal O’Donohue is the current chair of Social and Public Policy at the university and is also a former Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences
He has significant experience with leadership positions in Teagasc and the International Microsimulation Association and he has served on the board of Music for Galway
Professor O’Donohue has been a member of the National Museum board since 2021 and his term as Chair will run up to July 2026.
