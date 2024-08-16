A University of Galway Professor has been appointed to Taighde Éireann – Ireland’s new competitive research and innovation funding agency.

Professor Rebecca Braun, an expert in Modern Languages and Literary Studies, will serve a four-year term on the board.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She has experience working with similar funding agencies such as the UK Research Excellence Framework and Germany’s ‘Universities of Excellence’ scheme.

Taighde Éireann aims to support innovative research, which Professor Braun describes as the core of Higher Education’s mission.

The post University of Galway Professor appointed to national research board appeared first on Galway Bay FM.