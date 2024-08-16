University of Galway Professor appointed to national research board
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A University of Galway Professor has been appointed to Taighde Éireann – Ireland’s new competitive research and innovation funding agency.
Professor Rebecca Braun, an expert in Modern Languages and Literary Studies, will serve a four-year term on the board.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She has experience working with similar funding agencies such as the UK Research Excellence Framework and Germany’s ‘Universities of Excellence’ scheme.
Taighde Éireann aims to support innovative research, which Professor Braun describes as the core of Higher Education’s mission.
The post University of Galway Professor appointed to national research board appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Marine renewable pilot programme launches for West Galway Gaeltacht schools
A new marine renewable pilot programme is being launched for West Galway Gaeltacht secondary scho...
Galway camogie star wins Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show
Galway camogie star Lorraine Kelly has won the Best Dressed at The RDS Dublin Horse Show. She tak...
Galway United bid to spring FAI Cup upset against table toppers Shelbourne
GALWAY United’s hopes of emulating their run to the semi-finals of last season’s FAI Cup couldn’t...
World premiere at Abbey from Anna and Enda
Galway composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Anna Mullarkey has teamed up with playwright En...
Galway ace Niland hits 1-16 as Clarinbridge cruise past Moycullen men
Clarinbridge 2-21 Moycullen 0-15 By Ciarán Ó Flaithearta at Pearse Stadium A dry but ove...
Suzanne revisits the songs of Joni Mitchell
The Black Gate on Francis Street in the city, was one of Galway’s most popular music venues until...
Craiceann good exhibition to help fund instruments
This year’s summer exhibition at Áras Éanna Arts Centre on Inis Oírr is a celebration of the bod...
Galway United look to retain All-Island Cup in decider against Shamrock Rovers
By Mike Rafferty A Gemma McGuinnes goal gave Galway United Women a first-ever trop...
Baboró shows will examine monsters, adults and bullies
This year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children will run from October 11 to 20 and th...