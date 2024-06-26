University of Galway President to step down
The University of Galway has announced that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is to step down from his role as President.
Professor Ó hÓgartaigh notified the University’s Governing Authority of the unexpected move at its scheduled meeting this morning.
The city native’s term wasn’t due to end until 2028.
In a statement Professor O’ hÓgartaigh said that he’s stepping down to pursue other interests.
He confirmed that he will remain in the post until the start of the new academic year.
Previously, the former Fulbright scholar was Professor of Accounting and Dean of Business at UCD.
Chair of the University’s Governing Authority Máire Geoghegan-Quinn says Professor Ó hÓgartaigh steered the University through the challenges of the pandemic, with a considerate and caring approach.
She added that he has been a strong advocate for the sector, and he departs at a time when the University is positioned strongly for the future.
