University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding
The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD students.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced a €3,000 increase to PhD stipends through Science Foundation Ireland and the Irish Research Council.
However, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the university needs more funding to support students outside of that remit.
PhD researchers have held numerous protests over the past few years, calling for better pay and working conditions.
Professor Ó hÓgartaigh says it’s also important PhD students are supported more through grants:
