University of Galway plants ‘Pocket Forest’ woodland on campus

University of Galway plants ‘Pocket Forest’ woodland on campus
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has planted a Pocket Forest, with help from Coláiste Muire Máthair students and other community volunteers.

The group, alongside Terryland Forest Park’s Brendan Smith, planted 100m2 of native woodland on North campus behind the Institute for Lifecourse and Society.

It will compare the close planting of young native trees in one half with more conventional urban tree planting of wide-spaced semi-mature trees in the other half.

To mark the launch of the Pocket Forest, a roundtable discussion was held at the university, where a screening of The Forest Midwife by Beta Bajgart also took place.

The film was supported by the University’s Ryan Institute and tells the story of forest regeneration through the eyes of Pocket Forests:

