University of Galway on hunt for its next President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is on the hunt for its next President.

A recruitment process is underway for the appointment of President of University of Galway ahead of the next academic year.

It comes as the University is preparing to publish its next Strategic Plan for the period 2025-2030.

Ballyhaunis native Professor Peter McHugh has been serving as Interim President of University of Galway since September.

He was appointed after Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh – who held the role since 2018 – stepped down ahead of this academic year.

The University says it is looking for an ‘outstanding individual with a clear vision to lead, inspire and empower our staff’.

Applications to become the 14th President of University of Galway are open online until Friday the 9th of May

