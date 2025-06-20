University of Galway number 3 in EU for sustainable development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is the number one university in Ireland for sustainable development for the fourth year in a row.

As well as being top of the class in Ireland, the ranking places University of Galway No. 3 in the EU.

The ranking has been announced in the Times Higher Education Impact report.

It ranked 2,526 universities from 130 countries on their progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The number of universities taking part in the rankings is up 65 percent on the previous year

The University of Galway was also noted for strong work as part of the ranking in areas such as Good Health and Wellbeing and Clean Water