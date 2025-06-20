  • Services

Services

University of Galway number 3 in EU for sustainable development

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

University of Galway number 3 in EU for sustainable development
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is the number one university in Ireland for sustainable development for the fourth year in a row.

As well as being top of the class in Ireland, the ranking places University of Galway No. 3 in the EU.

The ranking has been announced in the Times Higher Education Impact report.

It ranked 2,526 universities from 130 countries on their progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The number of universities taking part in the rankings is up 65 percent on the previous year

The University of Galway was also noted for strong work as part of the ranking in areas such as Good Health and Wellbeing and Clean Water

More like this:
no_space
Over a thousand without power in Gort as thunderstorm alert in place

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAround 1,500 homes and businesses are without electri...

no_space
Galway RNLI issue water safety advice as up to 29 degrees forecast

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI has issued water safety advice as high te...

no_space
Gone in 48 hours: new Galway estate is snapped up

A new 64-unit housing development on the west side of the city was sold out within 48 hours of go...

no_space
Burke warns Galway must stick to the game plan for clash with Tipperary

By Kevin Egan A fascinating hurling match is set to throw in at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday...

no_space
Hectic time for United as they face league ties against St Pat’s and Sligo Rovers

THOUGH Shamrock Rovers might be well clear at the top, just eight points separate the next six te...

no_space
Clifden Arts Festival extends an invite to join ‘The Journey’

Clifden Arts Festival is inviting audiences to embark on The Journey from September 17 to 28, cel...

no_space
Climate issues centre stage in Arts Festival exhibitions

There’s a strong focus on climate change and society in this year’s Galway International Arts Fes...

no_space
Galway must lift their game for major test against Tipp

WHAT’S been happening between Galway and Tipperary hurlers over the past decade has gone against ...

no_space
Department confused over County Galway’s first cost-rental homes in Bearna village

Bradley Bytes  - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Bearna is getting 14 cost-rental h...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up