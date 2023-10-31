University of Galway nominated for prestigious UK award for AI Assistant

The University of Galway has been nominated for a Times Higher Education Award for its AI student support platform.

“Cara” is a collaboration with Galway based Galvia AI and has answered over 30 thousand student queries.





It assists with questions such as lost student ID cards, and how to book a student counselling appointment.

The AI platform is one of three nominations for the University of Galway for this year’s awards in the UK in December

Josephine Walsh, Head of Student Engagement Projects at the University of Galway says that Cara could evolve in the future

