University of Galway new SU elected after biggest voter turnout

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The next University of Galway Students’ Union President has been elected after the biggest ever voter turnout.

Maisie Hall won 75 percent of the vote – with 3,464 of the 4,895 votes.

Sean De Búrca was elected the Vice President and Education Officer, while Paddy Murnane was elected Vice President and Welfare and Equality Officer.

Rachel Aine Ní Mharascáil was elected Vice President for the Irish Language – a position previously held by outgoing SU President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill.

