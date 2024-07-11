University of Galway named in top 100 universities in Europe
The University of Galway has been named as one of the top universities in Europe.
The Europe section of the QS World University Rankings has placed University of Galway in 98th place out of almost 700 institutions in more than 40 locations.
It’s the second year in a row that the university has placed in this position, and it’s also being recognised as number one in Ireland for sustainability.
Outgoing President of University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh has said:
“Being ranked in the top 100 universities in Europe two years in a row, as well as being recognised as number one in Ireland and among the best in the world for sustainability, is a tremendous endorsement of our community of teaching, learning and research and the culture of the people who work at our university.
“I would like to thank everyone across our University who continues to make the effort to be a university for the public good, true to our values of respect, excellence, openness and sustainability. We are a place of learning and research, that goes without saying. We are distinctive by being more than that. Our university community is built around our people whether you are a student, a member of staff, an academic, a researcher, a technician or among the many who keep our operations running every day of the year. We have made great strides in recent years to be more outward looking, creating a space and carving a place for our university and our work, from this place, at an international level. I wish everyone continued success on that journey.
“We are also delighted to see three Irish universities in the top 100 in Europe – with University of Galway alongside Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin. This is testament to the capacity of the academic and research community to achieve, despite challenges the sector faces in terms of funding.”
