University of Galway named EY Luxembourg’s first UK & Ireland partner

University of Galway named EY Luxembourg’s first UK & Ireland partner
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway’s J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics has been announced as EY Luxembourg’s first higher education partner in Ireland and the UK.

This will give students access to world-class initiatives, such as an annual summer school, employability activities and work placement opportunities.

It’ll give more than 550 undergraduate students the opportunity to attend guest lectures in Management Accounting.

The partnership has been officially launched by Robert White, Market Leader with EY Luxembourg, who was the first UG student to undertake a placement with the firm 20 years ago.

 

