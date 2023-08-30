University of Galway makes offers to 4,000 students for CAO round one
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has made offers to almost 4,000 students for Round One of the CAO
It says there were points changes across all four of the University’s colleges.
Courses in Engineering, Law, Commerce and Arts all experiened a high demand this year, with a slight increase in interest in teaching and education courses.
The University says Medicine has been random selection, but has seen a small drop in the points requirement.
No figures are yet available for ATU Galway.
Nationally, close to 58-thousand students received Round One offers from the CAO this afternoon.
More like this:
New exhibition marks 70 years of Kenneth Webb at Kenny’s Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new exhibition opening this week will mark the 70 year associa...
The people of Ballinasloe react to constituency changes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a mixed reaction to the recommendation today t...
Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is voicing disappointment that a lon...
Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)
On today’s show: 9am-10am Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become...
Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, ...
Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil cons...