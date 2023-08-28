University of Galway-led study finds firelighters are driving air pollution
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study, led by University of Galway, has found that domestic firelighters are driving air pollution.
The international research team from Ireland, Canada and India, has uncovered negative health and climate change impacts of using firelighters.
The study has found that domestic firelighters used for open fires and stoves in the home emit more black carbon than all biomass fuels put together.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Jurgita Ovadnevaite recommends a reduction in lighting fires at home:
