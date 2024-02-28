University of Galway led study challenges “one size fits all” aspirin guidelines

A University of Galway-led study has challenged the “one size fits all” aspirin guidelines

The study was led by Bill McEvoy, Professor of Preventive Cardiology at University of Galway and UHG Consultant Cardiologist





The international research reviewed data on over 47,000 people looking at aspirin for preventing first heart attack or stroke

It found that stopping aspirin slightly increased heart disease and stroke risk in those already taking it.

However, it also questioned whether current aspirin recommendations apply to all patients

Professor McEvoy says it’s therefore important to carry out further research:

