University of Galway lecturer selected as Aontú candidate for Galway City Central
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pádraig Lenihan has been selected by Aontú as its candidate for Galway City Central in next year’s local elections.
Pádraig, who has lived in Newcastle with his family since 1990, is a retired Army Captain
He’s now a history lecturer in the University of Galway.
He served on the board of management of Scoil Iognáid and is a member of the local residents’ association
He believes local authorities can do more about issues like health, housing and public safety.
Padraig Lenihan explains why he decided to take the leap into politics:
