University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation.

Dr. Christian Ginski and his team have captured images of over 80 young stars and discs of dust and gas where planets are forming.





The data, published in three papers in Astronomy & Astrophysics, represents one of the largest surveys ever of planet-forming discs.

Speaking to our reporter Joshua Byrne, Dr. Christian Ginski explained the kind of research he and his team do.

