  • Services

Services

University of Galway leads research into effect of tiny ocean organisms on climate change

Published:

University of Galway leads research into effect of tiny ocean organisms on climate change
Share story:

The University of Galway is leading an international expedition to research the effect tiny ocean organisms have on climate change.

The expedition was carried out on The Marine Institute’s Celtic Explorer with the help of Canadian researchers and the SFI Research Centre for Applied Geosciences.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The study followed up on previous research from 2022 on the Biological Carbon Pump in the Labrador Sea, one of the largest sustained phytoplankton blooms.

The aim of both studies is to gather information on phytoplankton and calculate their carbon export into the deep sea.

Professor Brian Ward, who leads the expedition, says phytoplankton are incredibly important to regulate atmospheric carbon dioxide.

The post University of Galway leads research into effect of tiny ocean organisms on climate change appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor slams “pure stupid” €400k spend on two council trucks

A county councillor has described a spend of several hundred thousand euro on specialist trucks f...

no_space
Ballygar man to do charity cycle with kidney dialysis machine in tow

A Ballygar man says he wants to highlight how organ failure can affect young people, by going on ...

no_space
Connemara Cat selected to represent Galway at ‘Nose of Tralee’

A Connemara Cat has been selected to represent Galway at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee&...

no_space
Plans launched for fresh attempt to build major sports facility in Athenry

Fresh plans have been launched to build a major sports facility in Athenry. The sports centre at ...

no_space
Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska. The incidents over...

no_space
Call for HSE to “get real” and properly fund vital cancer support service in Ballinasloe

There’s a call for the HSE to “get real” and properly fund a vital cancer suppo...

no_space
Excellent demand for properties in Connemara

DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents conducted its summer online property auction for its coastal co...

no_space
Councillor slams “pie in the sky” rules stalling works in Connemara

Absolutely ridiculous “pie in the sky” rules and regulations are to blame for vital w...

no_space
Clifden’s Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan officially launched

The Language Plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán or Clifden has been officially lau...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up