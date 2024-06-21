University of Galway Law School ranked best in country
The University of Galway School of Law has been named the best in the country for the second time.
It has claimed top honours at the Dye and Durham Irish Law Awards 2024, having previously received the honour in 2019.
The institution is also ranked in the top 150 law schools in the world.
Multiple students and staff members were also shortlisted for individual awards, in what was a very successful year for the college.
