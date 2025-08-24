University of Galway launches oral history archive of Irish showbusiness

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway is launching an oral history archive of Irish showbusiness people as part of National Heritage Week.

It aims to celebrate the lives and legacy of Irish performers from travelling cinemas, fairgrounds, circuses and sideshows.

The archive ‘Voices of the Showmen’ is a partnership between the UG Library, Irish Street Arts, the Circus and Spectacle Network, Archives Ireland and The Irish Showmen’s Guild

The Guild’s Selma Fox McFadden believes it’s vital to document the lives of veteran Irish showpeople: