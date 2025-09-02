University of Galway launches new oral history archive of Irish show people

A new digital oral history archive was launched recently at University of Galway – celebrating the lives, experiences, and legacy of Irish show people involved in variety, fit ups, travelling cinemas, fairgrounds, circus, sideshows and more.

The project is a partnership between University of Galway Library, the Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network, The Irish Showmen’s Guild, and Archives Ireland and is being created to preserve and share the cultural heritage of Ireland’s travelling show community.

The archive, ‘Voices of the Showmen’, was officially launched at a special event held on the University campus today as part of Heritage Week 2025.

The launch event showcased the development of the Irish Showman’s Archive, a digital repository that documents and preserves the stories, experiences, and cultural contributions of Ireland’s travelling show families over the past two centuries.

The archive features recorded interviews, family histories, and first-hand accounts spanning generations of travelling show life.

As part of the event, Harry McFadden and Marion Daniels King – both of whom come from generations of travelling show families – took part in a public conversation with University Archivist Dr Barry Houlihan, offering personal insight into the world of travelling fairs.

ISACS were recently awarded funding through the Heritage Council of Ireland towards the realisation of the oral history archive, which will be made available online by University of Galway Library later this year.

Director of ISACS Network Lucy Medlycott described it as ‘an absolute honour and a privilege’ to work with the Irish Showmen’s Guild and University of Galway Library ‘towards preserving and recording the history and legacy of the Showmen’s community for future generations’.

“Through doing this project we are aiming to gather and share the knowledge across generations and between communities highlighting the pioneering work that the Showmen have delivered within the Irish arts world for over two centuries,” she said.

Dr Barry Houlihan, Archivist at University of Galway Library, described the lives and craft of the Irish show people as ‘an integral part of our national culture and history’.

“By recording and preserving these oral histories of the families and artists who have made this their life’s work, we are sharing a rich and important heritage for the future,” he said.

Pictured: Launching ‘Voices of the Showmen’, an oral, history archive, at University of Galway David Duffy, Irish Showman’s Guild; Dr Barry Houlihan, Archivist at University of Galway Library; Chris Piper, Irish Showman’s Guild; and Lucy Medlycott, Director of ISACS Network. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.