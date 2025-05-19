  • Services

University of Galway launches new 5-year strategic plan

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has launched a new five year strategic plan.

The document is entitled “Of Galway, For the World” and has been launched by Higher Education Minister James Lawless.

The university is due to appoint its new President later this year with the application process now underway.

It sets out development priorities between now and 2030, with renewed focus on its status of a research-intensive institution with strong global connections.

Another initiative is a Future Talent Programme to attract new talent in researching, teaching and professional services.

The full strategic plan for 2025 to 2030 can be found on the University of Galway website.

