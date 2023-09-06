University of Galway launches multi-sensory room for students
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom -University of Galway has launched a new multi-sensory room with aim of making the campus more inclusive.
The room in the Arts Millenium building is equipped with interactive and integrated lighting, along with visual, vibroacoustic and sound effects to create an immersive sensory experience.
Students can choose from a range of calming or stimulating arrangements to suit their needs, and unwind.
The room also has soft furnishings and sensory stress-relieving items, to help students feel regulated and to support their engagement in college life.
More like this:
Planning begins for Galway stops for roadshow promoting reading for children
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Planning is underway for a number of key Galway stops for next year̵...
Inishmore native presenter urging women to prioritise their heart health.
Galway bay fm newsroom – Inishmore native presenter and journalist, Maura Derrane, is urgi...
Diverse programme of events for this year’s Baboró Childrens’ Arts Festival
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 27th annual Baboró International Arts Festival for Children h...
Additional ambulance and crew now in operation in Tuam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Tuam are now benefiting from the addition of a second a...
Galway Garda Chief vows to keep up pressure on drug gangs as seizures soar
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief is vowing to keep up the pressure on drug ...
86% of Connacht consumers have confidence in dairy farmers and climate change
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 9 in 10 percent of consumers in Connacht have confidence t...
Community Development Minister to give keynote address at city conference on Social Inclusion
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural and Community Development Minister Joe O’Brien will t...
Decontamination demonstration to take place at University Hospital Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Ambulance Service’s clinical decontamination t...
Promoter in discussions to hold live events at Galway Airport site
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions are ongoing with a promoter in relation to holding co...