University of Galway launches fourth annual national survey on remote working
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom- The fourth annual national survey for employees to share experiences around remote and hybrid work has been launched by University of Galway
The National Remote Working Survey is led by researchers at the university and the Western Development Commission.
The research team includes the Dean of the J.E Cairnes School of Business and Economics, Professor Alma McCarthy and Chief Executive of the Western Development Commission, Allan Mulrooney.
The survey will build on responses from past years, and will be published online at the end of next month
