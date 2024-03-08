The University of Galway has launched a digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters and memoirs dating from the late 1600s through to the mid-20th century.

Featuring correspondence and other documents sent from North America, the collection, called Imirce, offers an unparalleled insight into the personal reflections and lives of people as they wrote home to family and friends in Ireland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Imirce project has enabled the creation of an online, publicly accessible archive of the Kerby A. Miller Collection – a unique record of personal correspondence from the Irish diaspora in the US.

The archive includes approximately 7,000 letters, running to more than 150,000 documents, along with other important historical papers.

The post University of Galway launches digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters and memoirs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.