University of Galway launches archive of Long Kesh internment journals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new digital archive of prison journals created in Long Kesh internment camp has been made available by University of Galway.

Long Kesh – or HM Prison Maze – housed paramilitary prisoners during the Troubles from 1971 to 2000.

The Paddy McMenamin Collection features hand-made journals and a rare album of photographs from inside the prison during the 1970s.

It was smuggled out of Long Kesh over time, and includes articles, poems, and Irish language lessons.

The archive can be viewed on the University of Galway Library repository online.