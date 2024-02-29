University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events today(feb 29th)

Over the next two weeks until Saturday March 16th,staff and students of the university will be encouraged to speak Irish at events.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The programme includes several pop-up Gaeltacht events, a Céili in the college bar Sult, and talks on career opportunties in Irish.

Faye Ní Dhomhaill, Students Union Vice President for the Irish Language says that the aim for the week is to show people can enjoy themselves while speaking Irish:

The post University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.