University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events today(feb 29th)
Over the next two weeks until Saturday March 16th,staff and students of the university will be encouraged to speak Irish at events.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The programme includes several pop-up Gaeltacht events, a Céili in the college bar Sult, and talks on career opportunties in Irish.
Faye Ní Dhomhaill, Students Union Vice President for the Irish Language says that the aim for the week is to show people can enjoy themselves while speaking Irish:
The post University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt
Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building....
Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan
Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First pla...
Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well
A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well. 16 ye...
Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin
Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of I...
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party. It ...
Dunmore CS’s dream run is halted by Donegal foes
Abbey VS 2-17 Dunmore CS 1-13 By Ivan Smyth at Kent Park A nine-point haul from All-Irel...
St Raphael’s end long wait for All-Ireland camogie title
St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 3-6 St. Mary’s, New Ross 1-9 By Eanna O’Reilly in Abbeyleix ST R...
Garadice find Sanctuary via talent and connection
Arts Week with Judy Murphy You wouldn’t want to be too sensitive as a member of the four-stron...
The looks of Sally O’Brien and the allure of fruit-and-nut bars
Country Living with Francis Farragher AT times we come across unusual media eccentricities, no...