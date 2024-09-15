  • Services

University of Galway kicks off Annual Sustainable Development Week tomorrow

Published:

The University of Galway is kicking off its annual student-led sustainable development week tomorrow.

Both online and in-person events will be taking place, including walking tours, presentations, workshops, a climate conference, and a second-hand clothes sale


The week kicks off tomorrow and runs until Saturday August 21st.

Dr Richard Manton, Director of Sustainability gives some of the highlights over the coming week:

