University of Galway joins €70m research collaborations on climate and food sustainability

The University of Galway has joined a €70m research partnership on climate and biodiversity.
The Ryan Institute will join a group of academics, industry experts and governments across Ireland and the UK on the programme.
The partnership will aim to advance research to address climate change, food sustainability, biodiversity and water crises.
14 institutions across the UK and Ireland are involved in the research programme, including Trinity College, Queen’s University, University of Reading, UCD and University of Sheffield.
It is funded over six years with an investment of €70m – with funding provided by Science Foundation Ireland, along with the Irish, British and Northern Ireland governments.
University of Galway will serve as a key academic partner in the Co-Centre for Climate + Biodiversity and Water, and also in the Co-Centre for Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems.
