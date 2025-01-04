University of Galway information event for mature students and adult learners

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway is holding an information event for mature students and adult learners.

The Access Centre is focusing the annual event on the needs of those who may be considering full-time or part-time studies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss opportunities with current mature students and course experts to learn more about what is on offer.

The information evening will take place on Wednesday, January 15th from 6.30-9PM in the Institute for Lifecourse and Society on Upper Newcastle Road.

Registration for this event is essential and can be done online or by emailing maturestudents@universityofgalway.ie.