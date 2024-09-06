University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend – the Sir Peter Freyer Symposium
The event, hosted by Professor of Surgery Dr Michael Kerin offers a platform for healthcare professionals to present their research and clinical work
It also allows for merging of both scientific and clinical information.
The symposium is named in memory of the Galway-born surgeon, Sir Peter Freyer
He performed the first successful surgical operation to remove an enlarged prostate in 1900
This year’s gathering will discuss the future of surgical training in Ireland and the implications of Sláintecare, the Government’s 10-year programme
It will hear keynote addresses from leading surgeons from America and Ireland
Professor Keith Lillemoe from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School, will deliver the Memorial Lecture this evening
His lecture will be on the surgical leadership and mentoring in the modern era
