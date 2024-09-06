  • Services

University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium

Published:

University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium
The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend – the Sir Peter Freyer Symposium

The event, hosted by Professor of Surgery Dr Michael Kerin offers a platform for healthcare professionals to present their research and clinical work


It also allows for merging of both scientific and clinical information.

The symposium is named in memory of the Galway-born surgeon, Sir Peter Freyer

He performed the first successful surgical operation to remove an enlarged prostate in 1900

This year’s gathering will discuss the future of surgical training in Ireland and the implications of Sláintecare, the Government’s 10-year programme

It will hear keynote addresses from leading surgeons from America and Ireland

Professor Keith Lillemoe from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School, will deliver the Memorial Lecture this evening

His lecture will be on the surgical leadership and mentoring in the modern era

