University of Galway hosts exhibition of Press Photographers Ireland awards

The University of Galway is hosting an exhibition of the Press Photographers Ireland awards.

The exhibition was launched last evening by Press Photographers President David Branigan, Photographer of the Year James Crombie and News Photographer of the Year Niall Carson.

It features dozens of photographs that capture the most powerful moments in the world of news, sport, politics, arts and everyday life.

The exhibition will run on campus until the end of the month in the foyer of the Hardiman Research Building.