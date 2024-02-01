University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday

University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th.

It’s a chance for prospective students to explore industry trends, scholarship and funding opportunities along with application tips.





It’ll take place at the Bailey Allen Hall on campus from 12-3PM, with talks and showcases on offer.

Bookings are now open for the event, and those interested can do so online at universityofgalway.ie/choose-postgrad

