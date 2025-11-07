University of Galway hosting event to mark Druid 50th anniversary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is hosting an event this week to mark Druid Theatre’s 50th anniversary.

It’ll include a keynote conversation with Artistic Director Garry Hynes, and Set and Costume Designer Francis O’Connor.

There will also be panels with young performers and artists, an exhibition opening, and a book launch.

‘Druid at 50: People, Place & Performance’ will take place this Friday on campus, and tickets are free but must be booked in advance.