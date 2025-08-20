  • Services

University of Galway honours two medical graduates with gold medals for Civic Engagement

Published:

University of Galway honours two medical graduates with gold medals for Civic Engagement
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has honoured two medical graduates with gold medals for Civic Engagement

Dr Dylan O’Halloran, from Galway City, served as a leader of Voluntary Services Abroad and re-established the Palestine Solidarity Society

Faith Ugiagbe from Castletroy, Co. Limerick is a graduate of Podiatric Medicine

Her volunteer work at the University’s Teddy Bear Hospital brought foot health to life for children and their families

Her participation in the SEAS SUAS Programme equipped her to support mental health and wellbeing initiatives across campus while she also worked with the African Caribbean Society


