University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and infrastructure of both universities for global cancer impact

Professor M. Sharon Stack, Director of the University of Notre Dame Harper Cancer Research Institute, and Professor Michael Kerin, Director of the Saolta-University of Galway Cancer Centre, signed the agreement

Professor Kerin says this research collaboration will allow us to make a real difference to cancer outcomes.

Notre Dame undergraduates are hosted annually by research academics in University of Galway’s Colleges of Science and Engineering, and Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, as part of the Study Abroad in Galway Programme.